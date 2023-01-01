Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

188,879 KM

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PKG / AUTO / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PKG / AUTO / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

188,879KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10120647
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG0FR722274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 188,879 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** CANADA VALUE PACKAGE *** AUTO *** YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE *** This motor vehicle is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level or quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

