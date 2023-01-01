Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Details

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

SXT * Navigation * Over Head DVD Player * Stow N Go * Back Up Camera * Dual Climate Control * Rear Climate Control * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

183,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10329114
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG8FR501151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 183,500 KM

Vehicle Description

SXT * Navigation * Over Head DVD Player *  Stow N Go * Back Up Camera * Dual Climate Control * Rear Climate Control * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * AM/FM/USB/AUX/USB * 12V DC Outlet * Econ Mode * Automatic/Manual Mode * Keyless Entry * Power Locks * Power Windows * Automatic Windows * Traction Control * 12V DC Outlet * Heated Mirrors * 7 Passenger * 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

