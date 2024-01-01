$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
Eagle Auto Mall
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
519-650-0326
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 197,039 KM
Vehicle Description
* SingleDVD entertainment system * Leatherette seats w/perforated suede inserts * Secondrow overhead 9inch VGA video screen * Single rear overhead console system * Sun visors with vanity mirrors * Keyless Entry * Power Locks/Windows/Side Mirrors/Seats * Fog Lights * Traction/Stability Control * Lumbar Adjustable Driver Seat * Leather Steering Wheel * Leather Interior * Tri Zone Climate Control * Econ Mode * Infotainment System/Touchscreen Display * Bluetooth Connectivity * Sirius Xm Radio * Am/Xm/Fm Radio * Voice Command Phone Controls * Rear View Camera * Heated Side Mirrors * CD Player * USB * AUX * Steering Cruise/Phone/Audio Controls * Alloy Rims * Hard Disk Drive * Stow and Go Rear Seats * Roof Rack Rails * ECON Mode * Dodge U Connect *
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Eagle Auto Mall
Email Eagle Auto Mall
Eagle Auto Mall
Call Dealer
519-650-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-650-0326