2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Plus * Stow N Go * Garmin Navigation System * 2nd-row o/h 9-inch VGA video DVD screen with 2 sets of head phones and remote * Full set of weather

Location

Garston Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 123,913KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4401954
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3FR604526
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7
SXT Plus * Stow N Go * Garmin Navigation System * 2nd−row o/h 9−inch VGA video DVD screen with 2 sets of head phones and remote *  Full set of weather tech floor mats * Heated mirrors * Remote start * Tri zone climate control with rear vents * Power 8−Way Driver Seat  Power 2−Way Driver Lumbar Adjust  *  Keyless entry * Power windows/locks/mirrors * Telescopic/tilt steering * Automatic/manual with economy mode * Phone connect * Hands free steering wheel controls * Cruise control * Traction control * Alloy rims * Tinted windows * Roof rails * AM/FM/CD/SAT/AUX * 12 Volt dc power * Class II Receiver Hitch Load Leveling and Height Control Trailer Tow Wiring Harness * Black Side Roof Rails*
***************************************************** Zero Down Payment Options Available
* Helping People Get Great Used Cars Since 1999
* Auto Loans For Good, Bad Or, No Credit
* Apply Online, Financing Available For Kitchener, Waterloo, and Guelph
* All Our Quality Vehicles Come Certified To The Highest Standards In The Industry Using Premium Parts 
* Ask About Our Exclusive Warranty Options Giving you Superior Coverage's *************************************************************************************Apply now at www.garstonmotors.com *****************************************************Call us at toll free 1-855-351-1212****************************************************************************************All prices exclude HST, Licensing *At times, a down payment may be required for financing however we will do best to achieve a $0 down loan. *All payments shown are based on a 4.94%. Rate of borrowing a vehicle over qualified term based on the lender, with HST included. Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle, at the purchase price of $10,000, at 4.94% rate of borrowing over 60 month term is $ 1,461.40 and payment would be $49.39 weekly. Rates are subject to change without notice. Payments are available on approved credit.
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Garston Motors

Garston Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-XXXX

519-653-1212

