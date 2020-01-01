2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Plus * Stow N Go * Garmin Navigation System * 2nd−row o/h 9−inch VGA video DVD screen with 2 sets of head phones and remote * Full set of weather tech floor mats * Heated mirrors * Remote start * Tri zone climate control with rear vents * Power 8−Way Driver Seat Power 2−Way Driver Lumbar Adjust * Keyless entry * Power windows/locks/mirrors * Telescopic/tilt steering * Automatic/manual with economy mode * Phone connect * Hands free steering wheel controls * Cruise control * Traction control * Alloy rims * Tinted windows * Roof rails * AM/FM/CD/SAT/AUX * 12 Volt dc power * Class II Receiver Hitch Load Leveling and Height Control Trailer Tow Wiring Harness * Black Side Roof Rails*

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

