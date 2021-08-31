Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

144,173 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

144,173KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7900014
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG3FR722169

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 144,173 KM

Vehicle Description

* Caravan SXT * 3.6L V6 * 7 Passenger * Stow N Go * Remote Start * Cruise Control * Automatic/Manual Mode * Econ Mode * AM/FM/CD/Aux * 12V DC Outlet * Heated Mirrors * Traction Control * Automatic Front Windows * Rear Wiper * Manual Folding Mirrors * Roof Rails * Cloth Seats * Child Seat Anchors *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

