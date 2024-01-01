2015 Dodge Journey

Menu
BLACKTOP * 8.4−inch touchscreen * 19−inch Gloss Black aluminum wheels * Gloss Black exterior mirrors * Gloss Black fascia applique * Black headlamp bezels * Gloss Black grille * Heated front seats * Power 6−way adjustable driver seat * Power 4−way driver lumbar adjust * Uconnect 8.4−inch Touch/SiriusXM/CD * Keyless Entry * Push To Start * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Power Driver Seat * Headlight Controls * Steering Controls * Cruise Control * Voice Recognition * Leather Steering Wheel * Automatic/Tiptronic Transmission * Heated Seats * AM/FM/SXM * USB/AUX/CD/SD Card * Dual Zone Climate Control * Bluetooth * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Traction/Stability Control * Heated Mirrors * Yokohama Tires * 19" Alloy Wheels * Roof Rails * Dual Exhaust * Front Fog Lamps *

Why Choose Eagle Auto Mall?

- No Hidden Fees: Enjoy transparent pricing with no surprises.
- Comprehensive Warranty: Get the best auto warranty available.
- Low Monthly Payments: Take advantage of the lowest car payments around.
- Top Dollar for Trade-Ins: Sell or trade-in your car for the best value.

Clear & Simple Pricing

Prices exclude HST, licensing fees, and a $10 OMVIC fee. We aim for zero down payments, though occasionally one may be required. 

For example, a $10,000 vehicle at a 6.96 percent rate over 60 months costs just $51.80 weekly. 

Note that rates can change. Payments depend on approved credit, and sometimes a down payment is needed. Confirm all details as we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at the time of listing. Taxes and licenses are not included in the listed price.

Finance fee may apply, inquire for details.

Experience the difference at Eagle Auto Mall – your trusted partner for quality used cars and exceptional service.

112,361 KM

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
112,361KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDCCGXFT754225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,361 KM

Vehicle Description

BLACKTOP * 8.4−inch touchscreen * 19−inch Gloss Black aluminum wheels * Gloss Black exterior mirrors * Gloss Black fascia applique * Black headlamp bezels * Gloss Black grille * Heated front seats * Power 6−way adjustable driver seat * Power 4−way driver lumbar adjust * Uconnect 8.4−inch Touch/SiriusXM/CD * Keyless Entry * Push To Start * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Power Driver Seat * Headlight Controls * Steering Controls * Cruise Control * Voice Recognition * Leather Steering Wheel * Automatic/Tiptronic Transmission * Heated Seats * AM/FM/SXM * USB/AUX/CD/SD Card * Dual Zone Climate Control * Bluetooth * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Traction/Stability Control * Heated Mirrors * Yokohama Tires * 19” Alloy Wheels * Roof Rails * Dual Exhaust * Front Fog Lamps *

Why Choose Eagle Auto Mall? - No Hidden Fees: Enjoy transparent pricing with no surprises.- Comprehensive Warranty: Get the best auto warranty available.- Low Monthly Payments: Take advantage of the lowest car payments around.- Top Dollar for Trade-Ins: Sell or trade-in your car for the best value.

Clear & Simple Pricing Prices exclude HST, licensing fees, and a $10 OMVIC fee. We aim for zero down payments, though occasionally one may be required.  For example, a $10,000 vehicle at a 6.96 percent rate over 60 months costs just $51.80 weekly.  Note that rates can change. Payments depend on approved credit, and sometimes a down payment is needed. Confirm all details as we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at the time of listing. Taxes and licenses are not included in the listed price.

Finance fee may apply, inquire for details. Experience the difference at Eagle Auto Mall – your trusted partner for quality used cars and exceptional service. 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

2015 Dodge Journey