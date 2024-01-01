Menu
LIMITED * 7 Passenger * Uconnect 8.4 CD/DVD/MP3 8.4−inch touchscreen *  19 Inch Alloy Wheels * Dual Exhaust * Front Fog Lamps *  Heated Front Seats Power 6−Way Driver Seat Power 4−Way Driver Lumbar Adjust * Brake Assist Electronic Roll Mitigation Traction Control Trailer Sway Damping Normal Duty Suspension * Push To Start * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Steering Controls * Voice Recognition * Cruise Control * Headlight Controls * Automatic/Tiptronic Transmission * Multi Zone Climate Control * Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * Front Weather Tech Mats * AM/FM/SXM/CD * Power Driver Seat * Tinted Windows * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Heated Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * Traction/Stability Control * Heated Mirrors * USB/AUX * Bluetooth/SD Card * Keyless Entry * Roof Rails * Dodge U Connect * Engine Oil Cooler Touring Suspension *

2015 Dodge Journey

208,531 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

208,531KM
VIN 3C4PDCCG6FT639122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 208,531 KM

Vehicle Description

LIMITED * 7 Passenger * Uconnect 8.4 CD/DVD/MP3 8.4−inch touchscreen *  19 Inch Alloy Wheels * Dual Exhaust * Front Fog Lamps *  Heated Front Seats Power 6−Way Driver Seat Power 4−Way Driver Lumbar Adjust * Brake Assist Electronic Roll Mitigation Traction Control Trailer Sway Damping Normal Duty Suspension * Push To Start * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Steering Controls * Voice Recognition * Cruise Control * Headlight Controls * Automatic/Tiptronic Transmission * Multi Zone Climate Control * Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * Front Weather Tech Mats * AM/FM/SXM/CD * Power Driver Seat * Tinted Windows * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Heated Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * Traction/Stability Control * Heated Mirrors * USB/AUX * Bluetooth/SD Card * Keyless Entry * Roof Rails * Dodge U Connect * Engine Oil Cooler Touring Suspension * 

Why Choose Eagle Auto Mall? Best Rate, Easy Financing, Lowest Payment Options.  - No Hidden Fees: Enjoy transparent pricing with no surprises.- Comprehensive Warranty: Get the best auto warranty available.- Low Monthly Payments: Take advantage of the lowest car payments around.- Top Dollar for Trade-Ins: Sell or trade-in your car for the best value.

Clear & Simple Pricing Prices exclude HST, licensing fees, and a $10 OMVIC fee. We aim for zero down payments, though occasionally one may be required.  For example, a $10,000 vehicle at a 6.96 percent rate over 60 months costs just $51.80 weekly.  Note that rates can change. Payments depend on approved credit, and sometimes a down payment is needed. Confirm all details as we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at the time of listing. Taxes and licenses are not included in the listed price.

Finance fee may apply, inquire for details. Experience the difference at Eagle Auto Mall – your trusted partner for quality used cars and exceptional service. 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

