Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Ram 3500

213,742 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Ram 3500

2015 Dodge Ram 3500

SLT Crew Cab LWB 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Ram 3500

SLT Crew Cab LWB 4WD

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

  1. 7224116
  2. 7224116
  3. 7224116
  4. 7224116
  5. 7224116
  6. 7224116
  7. 7224116
  8. 7224116
  9. 7224116
  10. 7224116
  11. 7224116
  12. 7224116
  13. 7224116
  14. 7224116
  15. 7224116
  16. 7224116
  17. 7224116
  18. 7224116
  19. 7224116
  20. 7224116
  21. 7224116
  22. 7224116
  23. 7224116
  24. 7224116
  25. 7224116
  26. 7224116
  27. 7224116
  28. 7224116
  29. 7224116
  30. 7224116
  31. 7224116
  32. 7224116
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

213,742KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7224116
  • VIN: 3C63R3HJXFG585781

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 213,742 KM

Vehicle Description

* Dodge Ram 3500 Crew Cab * 6 Passenger * 4X4 * 6.4L Hemi * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Voice Recognition * Remote Start * AM/FM/SXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Weather Tech Floor Mats * Trailer Brake * Tow/Haul Mode * Automatic Headlights * Automatic Front Windows * Power Driver Seat * LED Light Bars * Tinted Windows * Automatic/Manual Mode * Heated Tow Mirrors * Trailer Receiver W/ Pin Connector * Raptor Side Steps * Envy Wheels * 275/70/18 Good Year Wrangler Tires * Fender Flares *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lebada Motors

2014 RAM 1500 Trades...
 114,558 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 81,684 KM
$40,995 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Versa No...
 91,256 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Lebada Motors
Video Calls

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-1212

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory