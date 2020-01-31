Menu
2015 Ducati Hypermotard

SP 821/FINANCING & WARRANTY AVAILABLE

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

$11,490

+ taxes & licensing

  • 3,900KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4631244
  • VIN: ZDM1YBTS0FB010826
Red/Black
Black
Sport Touring
Gasoline
Rear Wheel Drive
Manual / Standard
2-cylinder
2

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

FINANCING AVAILABLE - WARRANTY AVAILABLE -
OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -
WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -
OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM -
SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM -
www.asprestigeautosales.carpages.ca
PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448

2015 Ducati Hypermotard SP sports the trademark, 821cc, liquid-cooled, Testastretta 11° L-Twin which boasts an awesome 110 horsepower and a gut-crunching 89 Nm of torque.

The most extreme bike in the Hypermotard series, the SP comes with unique riding modes, RACE 110 hp (HIGH), SPORT 110 hp(MEDIUM) and WET 75 hp(LOW). A new suspension system, composed of a Marzocchi USD fork and an Öhlins rear shock, improve its maneuverability and also play their part in the massive weight reduction it has undergone, as opposed to the base model, the SP having a dry weight of only 171 kg. On the visual side of things, its livery is inspired from the Ducati Corse, for a more racey look.
  • Warranty Available

