2015 Ford Escape

63,807 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2015 Ford Escape

2015 Ford Escape

SE / NO ACCIDENTS / ALLOY WHEELS

2015 Ford Escape

SE / NO ACCIDENTS / ALLOY WHEELS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

63,807KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5784498
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX3FUC83365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,807 KM

Vehicle Description

*** SE *** AUTO *** AC  *** ALLOY WHEELS *** POWER GROUP *** REVERSE CAMERA *** NO ACCIDENTS *** ONE OWNER *** ONLY 36,120 KM *** *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM

ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

