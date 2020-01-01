Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Ford F-350

F350 Super Duty * Super Cab * 4WD * 6.7L Power Stroke Diesel * Fisher multiple angle snow plow * 8 Foot long box * Tow/haul package with brake assist

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford F-350

F350 Super Duty * Super Cab * 4WD * 6.7L Power Stroke Diesel * Fisher multiple angle snow plow * 8 Foot long box * Tow/haul package with brake assist

Location

Garston Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

  1. 4409358
  2. 4409358
  3. 4409358
  4. 4409358
  5. 4409358
  6. 4409358
  7. 4409358
  8. 4409358
  9. 4409358
  10. 4409358
  11. 4409358
  12. 4409358
  13. 4409358
  14. 4409358
  15. 4409358
  16. 4409358
  17. 4409358
  18. 4409358
  19. 4409358
  20. 4409358
  21. 4409358
  22. 4409358
  23. 4409358
  24. 4409358
  25. 4409358
  26. 4409358
  27. 4409358
  28. 4409358
  29. 4409358
  30. 4409358
  31. 4409358
  32. 4409358
Contact Seller

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 39,141KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4409358
  • VIN: 1FT8X3BT9FED34353
Exterior Colour
Green
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
6
F350 Super Duty * Super Cab * 4WD * 6.7L Power Stroke Diesel *  Fisher multiple angle snow plow * 8 Foot long box * Tow/haul package with brake assist * 4 Auxiliary outlets * Chrome side steps * Climate control * Cruise control * Traction control * Intermittent wipers * Tilt steering * Rear sliding window * AM/FM/CD/AUX * 12 Volt dc power *
***************************************************** Zero Down Payment Options Available
* Helping People Get Great Used Cars Since 1999
* Auto Loans For Good, Bad Or, No Credit
* Apply Online, Financing Available For Kitchener, Waterloo, and Guelph
* All Our Quality Vehicles Come Certified To The Highest Standards In The Industry Using Premium Parts 
* Ask About Our Exclusive Warranty Options Giving you Superior Coverage's *************************************************************************************Apply now at www.garstonmotors.com *****************************************************Call us at toll free 1-855-351-1212****************************************************************************************All prices exclude HST, Licensing *At times, a down payment may be required for financing however we will do best to achieve a $0 down loan. *All payments shown are based on a 4.94%. Rate of borrowing a vehicle over qualified term based on the lender, with HST included. Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle, at the purchase price of $10,000, at 4.94% rate of borrowing over 60 month term is $ 1,461.40 and payment would be $49.39 weekly. Rates are subject to change without notice. Payments are available on approved credit. 
Powertrain
  • 4 X 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Garston Motors

2013 RAM 1500 Big Ho...
 135,723 KM
$19,495 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 123,913 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2019 Chrysler 300 30...
 47,449 KM
$24,495 + tax & lic
Garston Motors

Garston Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-1212

Send A Message