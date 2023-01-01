$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Focus
SE Hatch
Location
169,102KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10101876
- VIN: 1FADP3K26FL271378
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 169,102 KM
Vehicle Description
* Focus SE * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * AM/FM/SiriusXM/USB/Aux * Microsoft Sync * Automatic/Manual Mode * Automatic Headlights * Keyless Entry * Power Windows * 12V DC Outlet * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Alloy Rims *
