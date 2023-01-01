Menu
2015 Ford Focus

169,102 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

2015 Ford Focus

2015 Ford Focus

SE Hatch

2015 Ford Focus

SE Hatch

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

169,102KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10101876
  VIN: 1FADP3K26FL271378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,102 KM

Vehicle Description

* Focus SE * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * AM/FM/SiriusXM/USB/Aux * Microsoft Sync * Automatic/Manual Mode * Automatic Headlights * Keyless Entry * Power Windows * 12V DC Outlet * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Alloy Rims *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

