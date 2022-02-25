Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Focus

41,025 KM

Details Features

$17,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,989

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Focus

2015 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

  1. 1648848841
  2. 1648848878
  3. 1648848884
  4. 1648848884
  5. 1648848883
  6. 1648848884
  7. 1648848885
  8. 1648848920
  9. 1648848938
  10. 1648848931
  11. 1648848936
  12. 1648848935
  13. 1648848932
  14. 1648848935
  15. 1648848931
  16. 1648848938
  17. 1648848983
  18. 1648848989
  19. 1648848989
  20. 1648848990
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,989

+ taxes & licensing

41,025KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8410038
  • Stock #: 2202701
  • VIN: 1FADP3K25FL290276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2202701
  • Mileage 41,025 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Cargo shade
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cambridge Toyota

2015 Ford Focus SE
 41,025 KM
$17,989 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Tacoma T...
 85,881 KM
$42,989 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Tacoma T...
 46,936 KM
$44,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-7030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory