Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 GMC Acadia

186,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,490

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Acadia

2015 GMC Acadia

SLE AWD 3.6L 8 SEATER/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Acadia

SLE AWD 3.6L 8 SEATER/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

  1. 1697329895
  2. 1697329894
  3. 1697329894
  4. 1697329894
  5. 1697329894
  6. 1697329894
  7. 1697329895
  8. 1697329896
  9. 1697329894
  10. 1697329894
  11. 1697329895
  12. 1697329893
  13. 1697329894
  14. 1697329895
  15. 1697329893
  16. 1697329892
  17. 1697329893
  18. 1697329895
  19. 1697329895
  20. 1697329895
  21. 1697329893
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,490

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
186,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10544931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - FULLY LOADED - 8 PASSENGERS - NO ACCIDENTS - ONE OWNER -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A&S Prestige Auto Sales

1951 Chevrolet 3100 ...
 10,000 KM
$49,990 + tax & lic
1955 Chevrolet 3100 ...
 10,000 KM
$42,990 + tax & lic
1968 Land Rover Defe...
 50 KM
$34,990 + tax & lic

Email A&S Prestige Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-8448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory