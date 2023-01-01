2015 GMC Acadia

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $14,490 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10544931

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 8

Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Front Reading Lamps Rear Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.