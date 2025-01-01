$19,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2015 GMC Canyon
SLT Crew Cab 4WD Short Box
2015 GMC Canyon
SLT Crew Cab 4WD Short Box
Location
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
519-621-7711
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
222,604KM
VIN 1GTG6CE31F1135217
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 222,604 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Werner's Auto Sales & Service
2015 GMC Canyon SLT Crew Cab 4WD Short Box 222,604 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Golf TSI 8A 6,712 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic Touring Sedan CVT 122,750 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Werner's Auto Sales & Service
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-621-XXXX(click to show)
519-621-7711
Alternate Numbers1-877-621-7117
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
519-621-7711
2015 GMC Canyon