2015 GMC Sierra 1500

77,875 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2DR / 4X4 / 20" WHEELS / 77,875KM

Location

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

77,875KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6819989
  • VIN: 1GTN2TEH3FZ369214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 77,875 KM

Vehicle Description

*** RARE 2 DOOR SHORT BOX *** 4X4 *** 20" FACTORY WHEELS *** POWER GROUP *** AC *** REVERSE CAMERA *** ONLY 77,875 KM *** *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Tow Hooks
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Split Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

