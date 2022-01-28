Menu
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

63,214 KM

Details Features

$36,989

+ tax & licensing
$36,989

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,989

+ taxes & licensing

63,214KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8267781
  Stock #: 2200961
  VIN: 3GTU2UEC6FG359136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2200961
  • Mileage 63,214 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Privacy Glass
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Email Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

