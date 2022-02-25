$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE | Kodiak Edition | Crew Cab | 4WD
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
519-621-7711
120,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8291586
- Stock #: 844
- VIN: 3GTU2UEC8FG368033
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
COMING SOON, PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO!!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Bluetooth
6 PASSENGER
AWD
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Auto Start or Remote Start
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8