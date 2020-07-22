2015 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special

+ taxes & licensing
519-893-0493
310 Holiday Inn Dr, Cambridge, ON N3C 1Z4
519-893-0493
+ taxes & licensing
Known in the USA as the road warrior's bike of choice welcome the Road Glide Special, on sale in this region for the very first time.This American icon has benefited from a succession of enhancements over the years, none more so than those made in 2015 thanks to Project Rushmore. The fairing was redesigned to give a narrower profile and to reduce head buffeting. Hugely effective Daymaker lights were added, the controls were completely re-thought, as too were ergonomics. The infotainment system was not only upgraded, its also been made easier to reach: the screen is 2 closer and the handlebars are 5 closer. And, at the heart of it all, beats a new High Output Twin Cam 103 engine and a 6-Speed Cruise Drive transmission thats as smooth as you like.This is a bike that offers a whole new experience. Think you can handle it?
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
310 Holiday Inn Dr, Cambridge, ON N3C 1Z4