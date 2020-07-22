Menu
2015 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special

21,000 KM

Details

$26,267

+ tax & licensing
$26,267

+ taxes & licensing

Blackbridge Harley-Davidson

519-893-0493

2015 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special

2015 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special

"

2015 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special

"

Location

Blackbridge Harley-Davidson

310 Holiday Inn Dr, Cambridge, ON N3C 1Z4

519-893-0493

$26,267

+ taxes & licensing

21,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5679066
  Stock #: 657899
  VIN: 5HD1KTMA7FB657899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Denim
  • Body Style Motorcycle
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 657899
  • Mileage 21,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Known in the USA as the road warrior's bike of choice welcome the Road Glide Special, on sale in this region for the very first time.This American icon has benefited from a succession of enhancements over the years, none more so than those made in 2015 thanks to Project Rushmore. The fairing was redesigned to give a narrower profile and to reduce head buffeting. Hugely effective Daymaker lights were added, the controls were completely re-thought, as too were ergonomics. The infotainment system was not only upgraded, its also been made easier to reach: the screen is 2 closer and the handlebars are 5 closer. And, at the heart of it all, beats a new High Output Twin Cam 103 engine and a 6-Speed Cruise Drive transmission thats as smooth as you like.This is a bike that offers a whole new experience. Think you can handle it?

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Blackbridge Harley-Davidson

Blackbridge Harley-Davidson

Blackbridge Harley-Davidson

310 Holiday Inn Dr, Cambridge, ON N3C 1Z4

519-893-0493

