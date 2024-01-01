$19,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Accord
EX-L V6 HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | REARVIEW CAMERA
Location
Cambridge Centre Honda
227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
519-623-5991
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23563A
- Mileage 148,500 KM
Vehicle Description
NOW AVAILABLE! IN GREAT SHAPE! TEST DRIVE TODAY! 2015 Honda Accord EX-L featuring six speed automatictransmission, five passenger seating, power sunroof, leather interior, rearview camera with guidelines, auto-on/off headlights, fog lights, tire pressure monitoring system, ECON mode button and Eco-Assist system, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD stereo system with USB and auxiliary inputs, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, dual climate zones, heated front seats, two 12V power outlets, power adjustable drivers seat, power and heated mirrors, power locks, remote keyless entry with trunk release, power windows, split fold rear seat, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99%, on approved credit from Honda Financial Services.
FREE $25 GAS CARD WITH TEST DRIVE!
Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!
Vehicle Features
