2015 Honda Accord

131,223 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

2015 Honda Accord

2015 Honda Accord

LX Sedan CVT

2015 Honda Accord

LX Sedan CVT

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

131,223KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6851272
  VIN: 1HGCR2F30FA802116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,223 KM

Vehicle Description

* Accord LX * 2.4 I-VTEC * Back Up Camera * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Heated Cloth Seats * Sport Mode * Eco Mode * AM/FM/SXM/iPod/USB/Bluetooth/Aux * 12V DC Outlet * USB Port * 17 Alloy Rims * Black Housing Headlights * Aftermarket Alarm System * Keyless Entry * Manual Folding Mirrors * Rear Child Door Locks *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

