2015 Honda Civic

147,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Anew Auto Sales

519-721-4350

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

EX-L

2015 Honda Civic

EX-L

Location

Anew Auto Sales

206 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H3

519-721-4350

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

147,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6047055
  VIN: 2HGFG3B99FH003665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 HONDA CIVIC EX-L COUPE 

RUNS AMAZING SAFETY CERTICATE INCLUDED 

CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS

 LEATHER LOADED WITH BLIND SPOT CAMERA - NAVIGATION - BLUETOOTH - BACK UP CAMERA - MOONROOF - TRANSMISSION - POWER LOCKS - POWER MIRRORS - AC - CRUISE - HEATED SEATS - KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE - CALL US TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

FINANCING AVAILABLE APPLY ONLINE AT http://anewautosales.com/financing/

 

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT FOR SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY, WE APPRECIATE YOUR BUSINESS PLEASE EMAIL ANEWAUTOSALES@GMAIL.COM OR CALL 5197214350

WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD

 

PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

 

EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE

 

CARPROOF VERIFIED AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES!!!! WE SAY YES WHEN OTHERS SAY NO !!! O.A.C.

 

PLEASE CALL 519-721-4350 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VISIT OUR SHOWROOM

 

Serving the Mississauga, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Oakville, Cambridge Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

