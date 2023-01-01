Menu
2015 Honda CR-V

52,000 KM

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Centre Honda

519-623-5991

2015 Honda CR-V

2015 Honda CR-V

LX BLUETOOTH | ECON MODE | REARVIEW CAMERA

2015 Honda CR-V

LX BLUETOOTH | ECON MODE | REARVIEW CAMERA

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

52,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9453556
  • Stock #: U5392
  • VIN: 2HKRM3H31FH002668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,000 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT SUV! IN EXCELLENT SHAPE! TEST DRIVE TODAY! 2015 Honda CR-V LX featuring CVT transmission, five passenger seating, rearview camera with guidelines, auto on/off headlights, Bluetooth, ECON mode, AM/FM/CD stereo system with auxiliary and USB inputs, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, passenger cabin climate zone, heated front seats, two 12V power outlets, built-in programmable garage door opener, power mirrors, power locks, remote keyless entry, power windows, split fold rear seats, spacious cargo area, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 7.99%, on approved credit from Honda Financial Services.



Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

