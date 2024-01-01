Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=margin: 0px; padding-top: 10px; padding-right: 10px; padding-bottom: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>SAFETY INCLUDED - LOW KILOMETERS - HEATED SEATS - BLUETOOTH - POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS - KEYLESS ENTRY - REAR CAMERA - NO ACCIDENTS -</strong></span></span></p><p style=border: 0px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; margin: 0px; padding-bottom: 10px; padding-right: 10px; padding-top: 10px; vertical-align: baseline;><strong>WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -</strong></p><p><strong>WE ARE OPERATING MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -</strong></p><p><strong>PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment:</strong></p><p><strong>www.asprestigeautosales.com</strong></p>

2015 Honda Fit

101,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Honda Fit

LX 1.5L/REAR CAMERA/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Fit

LX 1.5L/REAR CAMERA/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

  1. 1718240890
  2. 1718240886
  3. 1718240886
  4. 1718240889
  5. 1718240885
  6. 1718240890
  7. 1718240891
  8. 1718240889
  9. 1718240890
  10. 1718240888
  11. 1718240886
  12. 1718240902
  13. 1718240897
  14. 1718240893
  15. 1718240890
  16. 1718240889
  17. 1718240887
  18. 1718240886
  19. 1718240897
  20. 1718240888
  21. 1718240887
  22. 1718240888
  23. 1718240888
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
101,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - LOW KILOMETERS - HEATED SEATS - BLUETOOTH - POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS - KEYLESS ENTRY - REAR CAMERA - NO ACCIDENTS -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -

WE ARE OPERATING MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment:

www.asprestigeautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
TWO KEYS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A&S Prestige Auto Sales

Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA6 Touring 2.5L/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED for sale in Cambridge, ON
2015 Mazda MAZDA6 Touring 2.5L/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED 86,000 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Fiat 500L Lounge 5dr HB/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED for sale in Cambridge, ON
2015 Fiat 500L Lounge 5dr HB/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED 176,000 KM $8,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 3L TURBO DIESEL ECODIESEL for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 RAM 1500 Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 3L TURBO DIESEL ECODIESEL 31,000 KM $52,990 + tax & lic

Email A&S Prestige Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-8448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,490

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Fit