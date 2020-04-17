Menu
2015 Honda Odyssey

LX TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM | REARVIEW CAMERA WITH GUIDELINES

2015 Honda Odyssey

LX TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM | REARVIEW CAMERA WITH GUIDELINES

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 155,813KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4882341
  • Stock #: 20717A
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H27FB508610
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

ACCIDENT FREE! ONLY ONE PREVIOUS OWNER! FAMILY FRIENDLY VEHICLE!2015 Honda Odyssey EX featuring six speed automatic transmission, eight passenger seating, rearview camera with guidelines, auto-on/off headlights, AM/FM/CD touch screen stereo system with USB and auxiliary inputs, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, tire pressure monitoring system, air conditioning, passenger cabin climate zone with driver and ceiling mounted controls, heated front seats, two 12V power outlets, built-in programmable three garage door opener, power adjustable drivers seat, power and heated mirrors, power locks, remote keyless entry, power windows, sliding and removable second row seats, third row split fold magic store-in-floor seats, spacious cargo area, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system.



FREE $25 GAS CARD WHEN YOU BOOK A TEST DRIVE ONLINE!



Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

