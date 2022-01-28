Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda Odyssey

141,479 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Centre Honda

519-623-5991

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Odyssey

2015 Honda Odyssey

Touring POWER LIFTGATE | PUSH BUTTON START | HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Odyssey

Touring POWER LIFTGATE | PUSH BUTTON START | HEATED SEATS

Location

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

141,479KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8178319
  • Stock #: 22310A
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H94FB501773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22310A
  • Mileage 141,479 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT FAMILY FRIENDLY OPTION! WONT LAST LONG! 2015 Honda Odyssey Touring featuring six speed automatic transmission, eight passenger seating, DVD Entertainment system with driver and passenger cabin controls and four cordless headphones, leather interior, power sunroof, lane departure warning, lanewatch passenger side blind spot camera, rear view camera with dynamic guidelines, parking assist system, power liftgate, power sliding doors, push button start, proximity key entry, auto-on/off headlights, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD touch screen stereo system with USB and auxiliary inputs, satellite radio equipped, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, dual front climate zone, passenger cabin climate zone with driver and ceiling mounted controls, heated front seats,two 12V power outlets, one 115V/150W household plug with AV inputs and two volume adjustable headphone jacks for gaming console in third row, built-in programmable three garage door opener, power adjustable drivers seat, power and heated mirrors, power locks, remote keyless entry with power liftgate and power sliding doors, power windows, sliding and removable second row seats, third row split fold magic store-in-floor seats, spacious cargo area, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 5.99%, on approved credit from Honda Financial Services.



Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cambridge Centre Honda

2019 Honda Accord Sp...
 43,989 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Honda Odyssey T...
 141,479 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda CR-V LX <...
 71,500 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

Call Dealer

519-623-XXXX

(click to show)

519-623-5991

Alternate Numbers
1-800-387-3080
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory