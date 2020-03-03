Menu
2015 Honda Rancher 420

TRX420 DCT IRS EPS/AUTOMATIC/4X4

Location

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Sale Price

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 1,733KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4786686
  • VIN: 4UF14ATV6ET212440
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
ATV
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
1-cylinder

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

FINANCING AND  WARRANTY AVAILABLE -

117 HOURS - 1733 KILOMETRES -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -

Due to the health situation of the COVID-19, we have decided for the well-being and safeguard of everyone that test drives will be by appointment, and for serious inquires only. We answer all your questions by email or phone call. We appreciate your help.

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM -

www.asprestigeautosales.carpages.ca

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448

Engine type4-strokeCylinder1ValvetrainOHV, 2 valvesCooling systemLiquidDisplacement (cc)420.0Bore (mm)86.5Stroke (mm)71.5Compression ratio9.9:1Fuel systemPGM-FI electronic fuel injectionStarterElectricGearbox speed5Gearbox operationElectric Shift Program (ESP)Drive system2WD/4WD, front differential lockFinal driveShaftFront suspension typeIndependent double wishbone, hydraulic shocksFront suspension travel (mm)185Rear suspension typeIndependent dual arm with hydraulic shocksRear suspension travel (mm)215Front brakesDual hydraulic discsRear brakesHydraulic disc
Warranty
  • Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

