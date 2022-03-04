Menu
2015 Hyundai Sonata

84,124 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

SPORT TECH / SUNROOF / LEATHER / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

84,124KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8624714
  • VIN: 5NPE34AF1FH115340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,124 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NO ACCIDENTS *** SPORT *** SUNROOF *** LEATHER *** ALLOY WHEELS *** POWER GROUP *** AC *** REVERSE CAMEAR *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** ONLY 84124 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

*** WE DON'T WHOLESALE TO OTHER DEALERS ***

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

