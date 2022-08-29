$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-623-5991
2015 Infiniti QX60
Location
Cambridge Centre Honda
227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
519-623-5991
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9294634
- Stock #: 22720A
- VIN: 5N1AL0MM7FC509790
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22720A
- Mileage 163,097 KM
Vehicle Description
GREAT SUV! IN EXCELLENT SHAPE! TEST DRIVE TODAY! 2015 Infiniti QX60 featuring CVT transmission, five passenger seating, rearview camera with guidelines, push button start, auto-on/off headlights, fog lights, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD touch screen stereo system, Satellite radio equipped, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, dual climate zones, heated front seats, one 12V power outlet, power adjustable drivers seat, power and heated mirrors, power locks, remote keyless entry, power windows, split fold rear seats, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 7.99% on approved credit.
Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Cambridge Centre Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.