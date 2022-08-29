Menu
2015 Infiniti QX60

163,097 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Centre Honda

519-623-5991

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

163,097KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9294634
  • Stock #: 22720A
  • VIN: 5N1AL0MM7FC509790

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22720A
  • Mileage 163,097 KM

GREAT SUV! IN EXCELLENT SHAPE! TEST DRIVE TODAY! 2015 Infiniti QX60 featuring CVT transmission, five passenger seating, rearview camera with guidelines, push button start, auto-on/off headlights, fog lights, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD touch screen stereo system, Satellite radio equipped, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, dual climate zones, heated front seats, one 12V power outlet, power adjustable drivers seat, power and heated mirrors, power locks, remote keyless entry, power windows, split fold rear seats, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 7.99% on approved credit.



Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family!

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

1-800-387-3080
