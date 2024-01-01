$13,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Jeep Cherokee
Latitude 4WD * Navigation * Keyless Entry * Power Locks/Windows/Mirrors * Auto Driver/Passenger Window Roll Down * Steering Wheel Controls * Voice Rec
2015 Jeep Cherokee
Latitude 4WD * Navigation * Keyless Entry * Power Locks/Windows/Mirrors * Auto Driver/Passenger Window Roll Down * Steering Wheel Controls * Voice Rec
Location
Eagle Auto Mall
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
519-650-0326
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
166,746KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJMCS3FW684919
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 166,746 KM
Vehicle Description
Latitude 4WD * Navigation * Keyless Entry * Power Locks/Windows/Mirrors * Auto Driver/Passenger Window Roll Down * Steering Wheel Controls * Voice Recognition * Call Buttons * Cruise Control * Stability Control Button * Auto Stop/Start Button * Drive Mode Select Auto/Snow/Sport/Sand/Mud * Electronic Emergency Brake * Analog Cluster With Vehicle Information Display * Touch Screen Radio * Touch Screen Climate Control * A/C * Heated Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * Heated Mirrors * AM/FM/SXM Radio * Bluetooth/AUX/SD/CD/USB * 17” Alloy Wheels * Continental Tires *
Price Includes Safety!
FINANCING SPECIALISTS! IN HOUSE INSTANT APPROVALS! EVERYBODY APPROVED. We accept No Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! Proposals! New Immigrants, Students, and more! Our finance specialists will get you the lowest rate guaranteed!
Do you have a trade-in? Or just want to sell?? We offer the most value for your vehicle since there is no middle man because we sell them all in house. Drive it in or just simply email or call us, it is that simple!
Clear & Simple Pricing:
Prices exclude HST, Licensing & $10 OMVIC fee.
Our goal is $0 down, but occasionally a down payment may be necessary.
Payment Example: On a $10,000 vehicle, at a 6.96% rate over 60 months, you'd pay just $51.80 weekly.
Note: Rates can change. Payments depend on approved credit, at time a down payment may required.
Disclaimer: Always confirm details. Mileage accurate at listing. Taxes & licenses not included in the listed price. Finace Fees May Apply.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Eagle Auto Mall
Eagle Auto Mall
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
Call Dealer
519-650-XXXX(click to show)
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eagle Auto Mall
519-650-0326
2015 Jeep Cherokee