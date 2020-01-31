Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee

North

2015 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

Speedwrench Auto

491 Dundas St North, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R6

519-572-5906

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 92,117KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4630656
  • Stock #: 020867
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCS7FW708641
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

FINANCING!!!! THIS ONE OWNER 4X4 JEEP COMES CERTIFIED AND INCLUDES THE SAFETY IN THE PRICE AND HAS FACTORY WARRANTY .HST EXTRA.CALL/TEXT ALI 519 572 5906

* BLUETOOTH

* BACK UP CAM

* HEATED SEATS

* HEATED STEERINGS

* HEATED FRONT WINDSHIELD

* POWER TAIL GATE

* 4X4

* PWR SEATS

* KEYLESS ENTRY

* AUTO START/STOP

* FACTORY WARRANTY

Engine: V6 Cylinder Engine 3.2L

L/100Km City: 12.6

L/100Km Hwy: 8.9

Mechanical Equipment

1000# Maximum Payload

160 Amp Alternator

3.734 Axle Ratio

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

59.8 L Fuel Tank

730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Block Heater

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Electronic Transfer Case

Interior Equipment

1 Seatback Storage Pocket

3 12V DC Power Outlets

3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement

6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat

Air Filtration

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim

Exterior Equipment

Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares

Black Grille w/Chrome Surround

Black Rear Bumper

Body-Coloured Door Handles

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Chrome Side Windows Trim

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels

Deep Tinted Glass

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Safety Equipment

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Rear Child Safety Locks

Side Impact Beams

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Entertainment Equipment

6 Speakers

Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command

GPS Antenna Input

Integrated Roof Antenna

Factory Options

ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6


Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

