2015 Jeep Cherokee

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

FINANCING!!!! THIS ONE OWNER 4X4 JEEP COMES CERTIFIED AND INCLUDES THE SAFETY IN THE PRICE AND HAS FACTORY WARRANTY .HST EXTRA.CALL/TEXT ALI 519 572 5906 * BLUETOOTH * BACK UP CAM * HEATED SEATS * HEATED STEERINGS * HEATED FRONT WINDSHIELD * POWER TAIL GATE * 4X4 * PWR SEATS * KEYLESS ENTRY * AUTO START/STOP * FACTORY WARRANTY Engine: V6 Cylinder Engine 3.2L L/100Km City: 12.6 L/100Km Hwy: 8.9 Mechanical Equipment 1000# Maximum Payload 160 Amp Alternator 3.734 Axle Ratio 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake 59.8 L Fuel Tank 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Block Heater Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Electronic Transfer Case Interior Equipment 1 Seatback Storage Pocket 3 12V DC Power Outlets 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat Air Filtration Cargo Area Concealed Storage Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim Exterior Equipment Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares Black Grille w/Chrome Surround Black Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Door Handles Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Chrome Side Windows Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Deep Tinted Glass Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Safety Equipment Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Rear Child Safety Locks Side Impact Beams Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Entertainment Equipment 6 Speakers Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command GPS Antenna Input Integrated Roof Antenna Factory Options ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6



Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.