2015 Jeep Cherokee

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
FINANCING!!!! THIS ONE OWNER 4X4 JEEP COMES CERTIFIED AND INCLUDES THE SAFETY IN THE PRICE AND HAS FACTORY WARRANTY .HST EXTRA.CALL/TEXT ALI 519 572 5906
* BLUETOOTH
* BACK UP CAM
* HEATED SEATS
* HEATED STEERINGS
* HEATED FRONT WINDSHIELD
* POWER TAIL GATE
* 4X4
* PWR SEATS
* KEYLESS ENTRY
* AUTO START/STOP
* FACTORY WARRANTY
Engine: V6 Cylinder Engine 3.2L
L/100Km City: 12.6
L/100Km Hwy: 8.9
Mechanical Equipment
1000# Maximum Payload
160 Amp Alternator
3.734 Axle Ratio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
59.8 L Fuel Tank
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Electronic Transfer Case
Interior Equipment
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
3 12V DC Power Outlets
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Air Filtration
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim
Exterior Equipment
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Black Grille w/Chrome Surround
Black Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Door Handles
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Deep Tinted Glass
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Safety Equipment
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Child Safety Locks
Side Impact Beams
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Entertainment Equipment
6 Speakers
Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command
GPS Antenna Input
Integrated Roof Antenna
Factory Options
ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6
