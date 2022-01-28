Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee

67,924 KM

Details

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

LIMITED V6 / LEATHER / NAV / NO ACCIDETNS

LIMITED V6 / LEATHER / NAV / NO ACCIDETNS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

67,924KM
Used
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDS9FW664382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,924 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NO ACCIDENTS *** ONE OWNER *** LIMITED V6 *** AWD *** LEATHER *** NAVIGATION *** REVERSE CAMERA *** LAODED *** ONLY 67,924 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

*** WE DON'T WHOLESALE TO OTHER DEALERS ***

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

