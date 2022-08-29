Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee

235,000 KM

Details

$14,490

+ tax & licensing
$14,490

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Limited 4X4/3.2L/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Limited 4X4/3.2L/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,490

+ taxes & licensing

235,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9143785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 235,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - REMOTE STARTER - FULLY LOADED - 6 MONTHS OR 10,000 KILOMETERS EXTENDED WARRANTY INCLUDED WICH COVERS UP TO $3,OOO PER CLAIM  AND AVAILABLE FOR UP TO 36 MONTHS -

NO ACCIDENTS - ONE OWNER -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Remote Starter
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

