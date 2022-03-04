Menu
2015 Jeep Renegade

87,006 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

2015 Jeep Renegade

2015 Jeep Renegade

Sport FWD

2015 Jeep Renegade

Sport FWD

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

87,006KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  VIN: ZACCJAAT2FPC03449

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 87,006 KM

Vehicle Description

* Renegade Sport * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * AM/FM/USB/Aux * Automatic/Manual Mode * Traction Control * Automatic Windows * Power Locks * Keyless Entry * Climate Control * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Rear Wiper * Power Parking Brake * Manual Folding Mirrors * 12V DC Outlet * Fog Lights *

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

