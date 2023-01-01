Menu
2015 Jeep Renegade

34,501 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2015 Jeep Renegade

2015 Jeep Renegade

SPORT / AUTO / NO ACCIDENTS / ONLY 34,501KM

2015 Jeep Renegade

SPORT / AUTO / NO ACCIDENTS / ONLY 34,501KM

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

34,501KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9606301
  • VIN: zaccjaatsfpc06927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,501 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NO ACCIDENTS *** SPORT *** POWER GROUP *** AC *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 34,501 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Knee Air Bag

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

