2015 Jeep Wrangler

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS -

OUR CARS ARE SANITIZED PRIOR TO THE TEST DRIVE AND THE DELIVERY DAY -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT FOR SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY -

TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
SiriusXM Radio
Convertible Hardtop
Conventional Spare Tire

