2015 Kia Soul

150,000 KM

Details

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

2015 Kia Soul

2015 Kia Soul

LX

2015 Kia Soul

LX

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6982328
  VIN: KNDJN2A22F7234478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 KIA SOUL

150000KM

AUTOMATIC

POWER WINDOWS

POWER LOCKS

A/C

BLUE TOOTH

 

$9995 CERTIFIED + TAX

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA

 

*** VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Bluetooth Connection

Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

