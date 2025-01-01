Menu
If youve always dreamt of owning a Land Rover you just found your opportunity to fulfill that dream. And at a price well below what you thought you were going to have to pay. This Discovery Sport HSE Luxury is in superb condition inside and out and it runs and drives like a new car.  Hurry in for a test drive before its gone.  Loaded with options too many to list. 

Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes OMVIC fee and licensing are extra.  

Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N Cambridge 
519-242-6485

2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport

200,461 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport

HSE LUXURY

12955616

2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport

HSE LUXURY

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
200,461KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SALCT2BG2FH520584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,461 KM

Vehicle Description

If you've always dreamt of owning a Land Rover you just found your opportunity to fulfill that dream. And at a price well below what you thought you were going to have to pay. This Discovery Sport HSE Luxury is in superb condition inside and out and it runs and drives like a new car.  Hurry in for a test drive before it's gone.  Loaded with options too many to list. 
Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes OMVIC fee and licensing are extra.  
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge 519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport