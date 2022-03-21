Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Lexus IS

84,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

519-621-7711

Contact Seller
2015 Lexus IS

2015 Lexus IS

F-SPORT 2 | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | VENTILATED SEATS| REVERSE CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Lexus IS

F-SPORT 2 | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | VENTILATED SEATS| REVERSE CAMERA

Location

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

84,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8931187
  • Stock #: 892
  • VIN: JTHCE1D26F5007710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 892
  • Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON, PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Werner's Auto Sales & Service

2015 Lexus IS F-SPOR...
 84,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 83,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Lincoln MKX AWD
 165,000 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-7711

Alternate Numbers
1-877-621-7117
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory