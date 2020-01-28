Menu
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GT / LEATHER / NO ACCIDENTS

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GT / LEATHER / NO ACCIDENTS

CarMatch Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 65,833KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4547841
  • VIN: JM1BM1M30F1270503
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

*** NO ACCIDENTS *** GT *** NAVIGATION *** LEATHER *** SUNROOF *** ALLOY WHEELS *** POWER GROUP *** REVERSE CAMERA *** NEW TIRES *** ONLY 65833 KM *** *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****



HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM



ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO


Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Keyless Start
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

CarMatch Canada

CarMatch Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

