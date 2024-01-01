2015 Mazda MAZDA6

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>SAFETY INCLUDED - TOP-OF-THE-LINE MODEL - SERVICE RECORDS FROM THE MAZDA DEALERSHIP ON THE CARFAX REPORT - LOW KILOMETERS - SUNROOF - PROXIMITY KEY & PUSH BUTTON START - GPS NAVIGATION - REARVIEW CAMERA - BLUETOOTH - POWER SEAT, WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS, TRUNK - LEATHER SEATS - HEATED SEATS - A/C -</strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>NO ACCIDENTS - ONE OWNER -</strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS  -</strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>WE ARE OPERATING MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -</strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment:</strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>www.asprestigeautosales.com</strong></span></span></p>

2015 Mazda MAZDA6

86,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Mazda MAZDA6

Touring 2.5L/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mazda MAZDA6

Touring 2.5L/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

  1. 1718225604
  2. 1718225601
  3. 1718225604
  4. 1718225603
  5. 1718225602
  6. 1718225602
  7. 1718225612
  8. 1718225605
  9. 1718225610
  10. 1718225611
  11. 1718225607
  12. 1718225599
  13. 1718225602
  14. 1718225612
  15. 1718225603
  16. 1718225606
  17. 1718225600
  18. 1718225603
  19. 1718225600
  20. 1718225602
  21. 1718225611
  22. 1718225600
  23. 1718225609
  24. 1718225604
  25. 1718225601
  26. 1718225603
  27. 1718225601
  28. 1718225602
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
86,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1GJ1V54F1183850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - TOP-OF-THE-LINE MODEL - SERVICE RECORDS FROM THE MAZDA DEALERSHIP ON THE CARFAX REPORT - LOW KILOMETERS - SUNROOF - PROXIMITY KEY & PUSH BUTTON START - GPS NAVIGATION - REARVIEW CAMERA - BLUETOOTH - POWER SEAT, WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS, TRUNK - LEATHER SEATS - HEATED SEATS - A/C -

NO ACCIDENTS - ONE OWNER -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS  -

WE ARE OPERATING MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment:

www.asprestigeautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
PADDLE SHIFTER
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A&S Prestige Auto Sales

Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA6 Touring 2.5L/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED for sale in Cambridge, ON
2015 Mazda MAZDA6 Touring 2.5L/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED 86,000 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Fiat 500L Lounge 5dr HB/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED for sale in Cambridge, ON
2015 Fiat 500L Lounge 5dr HB/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED 176,000 KM $8,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 3L TURBO DIESEL ECODIESEL for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 RAM 1500 Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 3L TURBO DIESEL ECODIESEL 31,000 KM $52,990 + tax & lic

Email A&S Prestige Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-8448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
2015 Mazda MAZDA6