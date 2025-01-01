Menu
Sharp looking Lancer Limited selling below comparable models.  If youre looking for a great deal as well as a great vehicle, this Lancernis for you. Loaded with a wide variety of options like steering wheel controls, Bluetooth, power locks, windows and trunk, power moonroof and heated seats to name a few. This is an all around great car, you owe it to yourself to come check it out.  Youll be glad you did.  

Lancer is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 

Registered dealer
Centosk Motor Products
335 Dundas St N Cambridge
519-242-6485

2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

187,260 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

Limited

2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

Limited

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
187,260KM
VIN JA32U2FU5FU607210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,260 KM

Vehicle Description

Sharp looking Lancer Limited selling below comparable models.  If you're looking for a great deal as well as a great vehicle, this Lancernis for you. Loaded with a wide variety of options like steering wheel controls, Bluetooth, power locks, windows and trunk, power moonroof and heated seats to name a few. This is an all around great car, you owe it to yourself to come check it out.  You'll be glad you did.  
Lancer is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealerCentosk Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2015 Mitsubishi Lancer