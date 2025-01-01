$7,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer
Limited
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer
Limited
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
187,260KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JA32U2FU5FU607210
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 187,260 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sharp looking Lancer Limited selling below comparable models. If you're looking for a great deal as well as a great vehicle, this Lancernis for you. Loaded with a wide variety of options like steering wheel controls, Bluetooth, power locks, windows and trunk, power moonroof and heated seats to name a few. This is an all around great car, you owe it to yourself to come check it out. You'll be glad you did.
Lancer is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealerCentosk Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485
Lancer is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealerCentosk Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Ventoso Motor Products
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LS 172,400 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 143,533 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
2012 MINI Cooper Convertible S Highgate Edition 72,400 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Email Ventoso Motor Products
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-242-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Ventoso Motor Products
519-242-6485
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer