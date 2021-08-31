Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

195,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

Contact Seller
2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

195,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7807998
  • VIN: ML32A3HJ4FH038767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pink
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 MITSUBISHI MIRAGE ES

195000KM

1.2L 3CYL ENGINE - GAS SIPPER!!

AUTOMATIC

A/C - BLOWS COLD

POWER WINDOWS

POWER LOCKS

2 KEYS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY

ALLOYS WHEELS

FOG LIGHTS

CRUISE

 

$4995 CERTIFIED + TAX

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE OAC!

 

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA

 

LOCATED @ 1532 EAGLE ST NORTH

CAMBRIDGE, ON

 

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL

AHEAD.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eagle Auto Sales

2011 Nissan Versa 1....
 103,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Trax LS
 183,000 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2001 Dodge Ram 3500 ...
 123,000 KM
$14,000 + tax & lic

Email Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

Call Dealer

519-998-XXXX

(click to show)

519-998-3156

Quick Links
Directions Website