2015 Nissan Altima *...

$3,000 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 9 2 , 0 6 3 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10130151

10130151 VIN: 1N4AL3AP1FN313262

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 292,063 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.