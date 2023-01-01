Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Altima

292,063 KM

Details Description Features

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Altima

2015 Nissan Altima

**** AS IS SALE ***Altima SL * Remote Start * Back Up Camera * Push Button Start * Heated Cloth Seats * Dual Climate Control * Steering Wheel Controls

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Altima

**** AS IS SALE ***Altima SL * Remote Start * Back Up Camera * Push Button Start * Heated Cloth Seats * Dual Climate Control * Steering Wheel Controls

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

  1. 10130151
  2. 10130151
  3. 10130151
  4. 10130151
  5. 10130151
  6. 10130151
  7. 10130151
  8. 10130151
  9. 10130151
  10. 10130151
  11. 10130151
  12. 10130151
  13. 10130151
  14. 10130151
  15. 10130151
  16. 10130151
  17. 10130151
  18. 10130151
  19. 10130151
  20. 10130151
  21. 10130151
  22. 10130151
  23. 10130151
  24. 10130151
  25. 10130151
  26. 10130151
  27. 10130151
Contact Seller

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
292,063KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10130151
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP1FN313262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 292,063 KM

Vehicle Description

**** AS IS SALE ***Altima SL * Remote Start * Back Up Camera * Push Button Start * Heated Cloth Seats * Dual Climate Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Cruise Control * Hands Free Calling * AM/FM/SiriusXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Automatic Windows * Sport Mode * Eco Mode *

This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.The vehicle may not be fit for you as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense.

We do not inspect them nor do we know what is required for safety they may require substantial repairs and its an at you own risk sale. The majority of buyers are other dealers and wholesalers, as they have the means fix and source the parts required. It may have rust all over or require major powertrain work.
 
 
* Vehicle being presented might not be finance-able; payments are available on approved credit. *All prices exclude HST, Licensing *At times, a down payment may be required for financing however we will do best to achieve a $0 down loan.*

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eagle Auto Mall

2015 Nissan Altima *...
 292,063 KM
$3,000 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Journey R...
 187,302 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Fiesta Mic...
 128,406 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Email Eagle Auto Mall

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

Call Dealer

519-650-XXXX

(click to show)

519-650-0326

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory