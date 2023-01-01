Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Altima

142,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,290

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,290

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Altima

2015 Nissan Altima

2.5L/SUNROOF/REAR CAMERA/REMOTE STARTER/CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Altima

2.5L/SUNROOF/REAR CAMERA/REMOTE STARTER/CERTIFIED

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

  1. 1691368196
  2. 1691368193
  3. 1691368193
  4. 1691368193
  5. 1691368192
  6. 1691368196
  7. 1691368196
  8. 1691368192
  9. 1691368191
  10. 1691368192
  11. 1691368193
  12. 1691368192
  13. 1691368191
  14. 1691368193
  15. 1691368189
  16. 1691368192
  17. 1691368193
  18. 1691368192
  19. 1691368192
  20. 1691368190
  21. 1691368191
  22. 1691368191
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,290

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
142,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10274991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - FULLY LOADED - SUNROOF - POWER SEAT - REMOTE STARTER -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Remote Starter
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A&S Prestige Auto Sales

2015 Nissan Rogue 2....
 167,000 KM
$13,490 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Patriot Hi...
 155,000 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota RAV4 4WD...
 174,000 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic

Email A&S Prestige Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-8448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory