Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=margin: 0px; padding-top: 10px; padding-right: 10px; padding-bottom: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>SAFETY INCLUDED -  SUNROOF - REMOTE STARTER - HEATED SEATS - REAR CAMERA - POWER SEAT, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, LOCKS, TRUNK -</strong></span></span></p><p style=border: 0px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; margin: 0px; padding-bottom: 10px; padding-right: 10px; padding-top: 10px; vertical-align: baseline;><strong>WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -</strong></p><p><strong>WE ARE OPERATING MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -</strong></p><p><strong>PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment:</strong></p><p><strong>www.asprestigeautosales.com</strong></p>

2015 Nissan Altima

142,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Altima

2.5L/SUNROOF/REAR CAMERA/REMOTE STARTER/CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Altima

2.5L/SUNROOF/REAR CAMERA/REMOTE STARTER/CERTIFIED

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

  1. 1717638599
  2. 1717638594
  3. 1717638593
  4. 1717638595
  5. 1717638607
  6. 1717638593
  7. 1717638596
  8. 1717638596
  9. 1717638599
  10. 1717638592
  11. 1717638592
  12. 1717638593
  13. 1717638600
  14. 1717638595
  15. 1717638593
  16. 1717638597
  17. 1717638597
  18. 1717638589
  19. 1717638595
  20. 1717638592
  21. 1717638598
  22. 1717638589
  23. 1717638590
  24. 1717638596
  25. 1717638600
  26. 1717638591
  27. 1717638606
  28. 1717638594
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
142,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED -  SUNROOF - REMOTE STARTER - HEATED SEATS - REAR CAMERA - POWER SEAT, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, LOCKS, TRUNK -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -

WE ARE OPERATING MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment:

www.asprestigeautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Remote Starter
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A&S Prestige Auto Sales

Used 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5L/SUNROOF/REAR CAMERA/REMOTE STARTER/CERTIFIED for sale in Cambridge, ON
2015 Nissan Altima 2.5L/SUNROOF/REAR CAMERA/REMOTE STARTER/CERTIFIED 142,000 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Altima SV 2.5L/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED for sale in Cambridge, ON
2015 Nissan Altima SV 2.5L/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED 145,000 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA5 GRAND TOURING 2.5L/SUNROOF/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2014 Mazda MAZDA5 GRAND TOURING 2.5L/SUNROOF/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS 198,000 KM $10,990 + tax & lic

Email A&S Prestige Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-8448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Altima