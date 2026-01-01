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2015 Nissan Altima

178,953 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Nissan Altima

3.5 SL

Watch This Vehicle
14206106.814844630?w=640&h=480&q=75&bid=24742

2015 Nissan Altima

3.5 SL

Location

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

  1. 14206106.814844630?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=24742
  2. 14206106.814844639?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=24742
  3. 14206106.814844633?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=24742
  4. 14206106.814844636?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=24742
  5. 14206106.814844642?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=24742
  6. 14206106.814844651?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=24742
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  8. 14206106.814844648?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=24742
  9. 14206106
Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
178,953KM
VIN 1N4BL3AP8FN904564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1276
  • Mileage 178,953 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
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519-621-XXXX

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519-621-7711

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1-877-621-7117
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$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

519-621-7711

2015 Nissan Altima