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2015 Nissan Altima
3.5 SL
2015 Nissan Altima
3.5 SL
Location
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
519-621-7711
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
178,953KM
VIN 1N4BL3AP8FN904564
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1276
- Mileage 178,953 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
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Call Dealer
519-621-XXXX(click to show)
519-621-7711
Alternate Numbers1-877-621-7117
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
519-621-7711
2015 Nissan Altima