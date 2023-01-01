$6,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Micra
AUTOMATIC - A/C
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
183,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10378689
- VIN: 3N1CK3CP5FL234912
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 183,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 NISSAN MICRA
CLEAN CARFAX, NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS
183000KM
1.6L 4CYL ENGINE
AUTOMATIC - 4SPEED
POWER STEERING
A/C - BLOWS COLD
MANUAL WINDOWS
$6995 CERTIFIED + TAX
EAGLE AUTO SALES
519-998-3156
VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
