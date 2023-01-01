2015 NISSAN MICRA 

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10378689

10378689 VIN: 3N1CK3CP5FL234912

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.