2015 Nissan Micra

183,000 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

2015 Nissan Micra

2015 Nissan Micra

AUTOMATIC - A/C

2015 Nissan Micra

AUTOMATIC - A/C

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

183,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10378689
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP5FL234912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 NISSAN MICRA 

CLEAN CARFAX, NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS

183000KM

1.6L 4CYL ENGINE

AUTOMATIC - 4SPEED 

POWER STEERING

A/C - BLOWS COLD

MANUAL WINDOWS

 

$6995 CERTIFIED + TAX

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

