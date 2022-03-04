Menu
2015 Nissan Micra

41,509 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2015 Nissan Micra

2015 Nissan Micra

SV

2015 Nissan Micra

SV

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

41,509KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8481351
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP8FL221281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 41,509 KM

Vehicle Description

This Micra SV speaks for itself. Like New. Very well maintained and gently used.  If you're in the market for a low kilometer car that's very fuel efficient, you've just found it. Don't miss out. Hurry in and have a look. you'll be glad you did. 

Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.


 


Registered dealer


 


Ventoso Motor Products


 


335 Dundas St. N Cambridge


 


519-242-6485


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Cargo shade
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

