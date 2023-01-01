2015 Nissan Pathfinder

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 1 , 6 5 6 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10276314

10276314 VIN: 5N1AR2MM8FC607897

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Variable / CVT

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 201,656 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.