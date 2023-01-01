Menu
2015 Nissan Pathfinder

201,656 KM

Details Description

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

SL 4WD

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

SL 4WD

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

201,656KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10276314
  VIN: 5N1AR2MM8FC607897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 201,656 KM

Vehicle Description

* Pathfinder Platinum AWD * 7 Passenger * Remote Start * Push Button Start * Sunroof *Back Up Camera * Heated/Cooled Leather Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * Heated Rear Seats * Trailer Receiver W/ Pin Connector * Tow Mode * Blind Spot Assist * Park Assist * Navigation * Sunroof * Rear DVD Player * Power Lift Gate * AM/FM/SXM/USB/AUX/Bluetooth * 2WD/4X4 Auto/4X4 LOCK * Power Seats * Automatic Windows * Roof Rails * Alloy Rims * Fog Lights *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

