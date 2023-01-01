$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Pathfinder
SL 4WD
- Listing ID: 10276314
- VIN: 5N1AR2MM8FC607897
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 201,656 KM
Vehicle Description
* Pathfinder Platinum AWD * 7 Passenger * Remote Start * Push Button Start * Sunroof *Back Up Camera * Heated/Cooled Leather Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * Heated Rear Seats * Trailer Receiver W/ Pin Connector * Tow Mode * Blind Spot Assist * Park Assist * Navigation * Sunroof * Rear DVD Player * Power Lift Gate * AM/FM/SXM/USB/AUX/Bluetooth * 2WD/4X4 Auto/4X4 LOCK * Power Seats * Automatic Windows * Roof Rails * Alloy Rims * Fog Lights *
